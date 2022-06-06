Hudson Valley Father Convicted After Baby Drowns in Ulster County
An infant who was born in Dutchess County was found dead just 6-months later in Ulster County. Her father was just convicted.
On Thursday, June 2, 2022, 28-year-old Ashante Inniss of Kingston, New York, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal contempt in the first degree, both felonies.
6-Month-Old Girl Drowns in Kingston, New York Home
Inniss was convicted for criminally negligent homicide following the death of his 6-month older daughter. Inniss left his 6-month-old daughter unattended in a bathtub with running water for approximately 25 minutes on April 18, 2020, at a home on Gill Street in Kingston.
The water began to build up and when Inniss returned to the bathtub he found his daughter, Alaya Imaani-Lee Inniss, floating in the water. He immediately called 911.
Infant Born in Rhinebeck, New York Found Dead in Ulster County Bathtub
Members of the Kingston Police Department attempted CPR but were unable to save the baby. Alaya was born in Rhinebeck, New York. She died just a few days after turning 6 months old.
"Alaya will be missed more than anyone can imagine. Her passing has left huge voids in our hearts," her obituary states.
Infant's Father Arrested in Kingston, New York
Inniss was arrested that evening and charged with criminally negligent homicide, one of the charges he was convicted for.
The criminal contempt conviction stems from a domestic violence-related incident on November 10, 2020, officials say. Inniss slashed the tires of his girlfriend’s car and was in her presence while she had a full stay-away order of protection against him.
"If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner violence, please call Ulster County Crime Victims Assistance Program at 845-340-3443, or 911 if you are in immediate danger," Ulster County District Attorney Executive Assistant Rebecca Rojer stated in a press release.
The Kingston Police Department conducted the investigation into both cases. Inniss was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison on each conviction, to run concurrently.