20+ Hudson Valley Farm Markets That Offer Flavorful Fruit in All 4 Seasons

Living in the Hudson Valley is such a treat for both our eyes and our stomachs. Where else can you find so many beautiful farms down every county highway that offer not only beautiful changing seasonal views but also delicious produce all year long. It doesn't matter what county you visit this time of year something is in bloom with the promise of something fresh and tasty by the summer.

The Hudson Valley Apple and Cherry trees will offer their eye-catching buds and bloom over the next few weeks then before you know it we will be enjoying the fruits from those trees. The fruits will become pies, jams and even ice creams. Plus many local orchards and farms will offer you the opportunity to pick your own fruits and veggies as they come in season.

This feels like the right time to tell you that you don't have to wait until fruit is in season to enjoy the flavors. As a matter of fact, Dressel Farms in New Paltz now has Ice Cream in honor of the Cherry Blossoms. They shared the news on their Facebook page today That this delicious mix of cherry and almond ice cream with almond shavings is now available at their farm store just south of New Paltz on Route 208.

Stop into your local farm stand or farmer's market to see what they have waiting for you this weekend that is made fresh from the farm.

Dutchess County

Greig Farm in Red Hook

Migliorelli Farms

The Apple Core Grown by Barton Orchards

Ulster County

Wallkill View Farm Market

Minard's Family Farm

Saunderskill Farms

Weeds Orchard & Winery

Orange County

Jones Farm

Twin Ponds on the Farm

Lawrence Farms Orchards

Putnam County

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard

Salinger's Orchard

Stuart's Fruit Farm

Sullivan County

Majestic Farm

Cunningham Family Farm

Fairfield County

Halas Farm Market

Blue Jay Orchards

Bethel Farmer's Market

Danbury's Farmers Market

Litchfield County

New Milford Farmers Market

Sunny Meadow Farm

Bristol's Farm Market

