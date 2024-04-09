Developers Plan to Build QuickChek on Empty Hudson Valley Lot

Developers are planning to build another QuickChek as the convenience store and gas station continues to expand across the Hudson Valley.

A proposal is currently under review that would turn a vacant Hudson Valley lot into the area's twelfth QuickChek location. The convenience store chain has gained massive popularity in the Hudson Valley over the past decade for serving a variety of food, inexpensive gas and offering an extensive coffee area.

Battle of the Convenience Stores

News that a new QuickChek is in development comes as Stewart's Shops begins a redesign of its Hudson Valley stores. The New York-based chain is ditching it's iconic look for a new, updated aesthetic.

You can read more about the changes to Stewart's Shops Hudson Valley locations here.

QuickChek currently has 11 locations in Orange and Ulster Counties, while Stewart's Shops has 20 across Orange, Ulster and Dutchess.

New Hudson Valley QuickChek Under Development in Newburgh, New York

The site of the proposed QuickChek is on Route 17k in Newburgh just off of I-84. A wooded site on the corner of Route 17K and Lakeside Road would support a 6,700-square-foot store with both indoor and outdoor seating. According to plans submitted to the Town of Newburgh for review, the store would also include a gas station business with a 5,600-square-foot canopy over what appears to be sixteen fueling stations.

The location sits in an area of Orange County that is currently a "dead zone" for QuickChek locations.

Town of Newburgh officials are currently reviewing a traffic study and environmental impact data. It's unclear when the new store is expected to open pending final approval and construction.

