Hudson Valley Entertainment Spots Still Plan to Open This Summer

Water Parks, fairs and other attractions in the Hudson Valley say they are still banking on being open this summer.

While the Hudson Valley will most likely remain on pause longer than much of the rest of New York, some local businesses have indicated that they are still optimistic about being open this summer.

SplashDown Beach in Fishkill announced on their website that they will be delaying the start of their season but "are committed to opening this Summer as soon as it is safe to do so." SplashDown has also extended season passes. Anyone who purchased a pass before April 30 will automatically be extended through the end of June 2021.

The Dutchess County Fairgrounds has canceled events through June, but as of now the Fair in August is still on. The Ulster County Fairgrounds says they are "going ahead full steam with (their) plans for the 2020 Ulster County Fair." A message on the fair's website says that they are hopeful that by August they will be able to open as usual.

While they haven't made an official statement about the status of opening day, the Hudson Valley Renegades continues to promote games this summer. A full schedule of promotions has been released and the team's Facebook page continues to promote ticket sales. As recently as April 11 the Renegades were promoting a buy-one-get-two-tickets sale for games this summer. The first home game is scheduled for June 24.

Of course, the future impact of the coronavirus is hard to predict. So while some attractions and businesses have the best intentions of opening, recommendations from the governor's office and advice from health officials may alter summer plans. But, for now, it's encouraging to know that some of the Hudson Valley's favorite summer spots are ready to go when it's safe to start having fun again.

