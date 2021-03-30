Hudson Valley Eatery Named ‘Top Place To Visit’ Has New Owners

New owners are running a popular Hudson Valley restaurant that's been named a "Top Place To Visit."

On Oct. 29, 2020, Fiddlestix Cafe in Cornwall announced on Facebook the restaurant was closing for some "exciting changes" for an undisclosed amount of time.

"Fiddlestix is in the midst of some exciting changes and will be closed for a short time," Fiddlestix Cafe wrote on Facebook. "We are sorry for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon!!"

A phone call and a Facebook message about the closure were never returned. An email about the closure to the email listed on Fiddlestix Cafe's website bounced back.

In early November, Fiddlestix Cafe removed all business hours on its Facebook page. Owners didn't provide an update on Facebook or responded to any of our requests from us for comment.

Hudson Valley Post did some research and learned the cafe was previously listed for sale, but is no longer available to rent or buy, according to Trulia.

"Established high volume Restaurant-Cafe located in the heart of the business district in beautiful and historic, Cornwall NY. Fiddlestix Cafe was established in Cornwall in 2004 has built a faithful business serving unique breakfast and lunchs for over 15 years. Listed as a 'Top Place To Visit' at West Point's Visitor Center, and located only minutes from Storm King Arts Center and Woodbury Common, Fiddlestix has been attracting big crowds, with lines out the door, for many years. This sale includes the Business and equipment only," the Trulia listing states.

This week, a former Fiddlestick Cafe chef confirmed the cafe is now under new ownership. The cafe is now run by the former chef and his wife.

"My name is Johnnie Bats. My wife Samantha and I are now the new owners of Fiddlestix Cafe. I cut my teeth as a chef at Fiddlestix for nearly ten years. We look forward to continuing the legacy Cornwall, as well as the Hudson Valley, knows us for and can't wait to see you all again after we are done fine tuning everything," Bats wrote on Facebook.

In early March, Fiddlestick Cafe hinted about reopening.

An opening date hasn't been announced.

Many Hudson Valley residents are very happy the cafe didn't join a list of around 40 that have closed in the past year. Recently 30 eateries have also opened in the region. Below is a list of the openings and closings.

