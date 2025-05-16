A family-run deli that's a "throwback to the 70s" officially has new owners and locals are nervous about its future.

As more Hudson Valley businesses go up for sale, people continue to place blame. But for the most part, it's not the influx of residents from New York City, bad New York State government policies or the changing tastes of the younger generation that's causing local business owners to sell. It's just simply the passage of time.

Running a business is exhausting. And as the decades pass, cashing out for retirement just seems to make the most sense. That appears to be the case for two sisters who have put all their efforts into running a popular deli they took over from their father over 30 years ago.

Hudson Valley Deli Sold After 32 Years

Sisters Margaret (Maggie) and Jean took over Mr. V's Deli on Main Street in Beacon from their father, Frank Vitanza, before he passed away in 2000. Since then, the deli has continued to be an oasis for locals who have seen their city transform into a tourist destination for the rich and trendy from New York City.

The deli has a 4.5 rating on Yelp, mostly from Beacon residents who praise the shop for its old-school vibe, with one reviewer affectionately describing Mr. V's as a "throwback to the 70s". Much of the deli's success is due to Maggie and Jean's friendly service. Customers note that the owners' smiles and kind words are only rivaled by the quality of their affordable bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches.

Last year, the sisters put the business on the market after running it for over three decades and loyal customers have been worried about what would happen to their favorite deli.

Mr. V's Deli in Beacon, New York Will Not Close

Despite customers' worst fears, not only will Mr. V's continue to remain open, but it appears that the new owner is going to keep it just the way it is.

A message was posted to customers and shared on social media explaining that the deli had officially changed ownership on Thursday, May 15. Maggie and Jean expressed their gratitude to their customers for supporting them for over 32 years and explained that the deli will continue with "no interruption."

According to the sisters, Mr. V's new owner intends to keep the deli's strong connection to the community by retaining the same staff and running it the same way. While there will be some improvements made over time, the new leader of Mr. V's, identified as Pat, says he purchased the business because of its "hometown feel".

