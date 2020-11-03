Hudson Valley Customers’ Private Info Was Tossed in Dumpster

Medical information belonging to Hudson Valley residents was potentially exposed in a blatant disregard for privacy.

The New Jersey Attorney General announced that Wakefern Food Corp, which owns ShopRite supermarkets, and two of its stores have agreed to pay $235,000 and agree to new privacy measures after they failed to protect the personal information of almost 10,000 customers.

Authorities say the ShopRite supermarkets in Millville, NJ and Kingston, NY violated HIPPA laws and other anti-fraud acts in 2016 by improperly disposing of computers that contained sensitive information. Instead of being destroyed, the pharmacy computers, full of customers' private data, were simply thrown into dumpsters. The computers were used to store purchase information as well as customers' electronic signatures.

HIPPA laws require electronic devices to be erased, destroying any protected health information before being disposed of. Because this wasn't done, names, phone numbers, birthdates, driver’s license numbers, prescription numbers, medication names, dates and times of pick-up or delivery, and customer zip codes all may have been breached.

Wakefern has agreed to put new data protection measures in place and pay a fine of $235,000. Paul R. Rodríguez, the Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, says that pharmacy customers have a right to expect that their private information is handled properly and protected from falling into the wrong hands.

This settlement ensures that ShopRite supermarket pharmacies will be trained and monitored for HIPAA compliance to avoid future conduct that place consumers at risk for privacy invasion and identity theft.”

Authorities also allege that Wakefern and the ShopRite stores failed to properly train their staff, something that the company has agreed to fix with new online data privacy classes for employees.