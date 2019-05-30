Hudson Valley Couple Goes Viral For Wedding Mishap

In video you truly have to see to believe, a Hudson Valley couple went viral for something that happened at their wedding that they could have never planned for.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, a couple who met in the Hudson Valley got married in front of family and friends in Florida. The couple had a picture-perfect wedding ceremony on the beach at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

But just minutes into their wedding reception, something happened that shocked everyone in attendance.

During the Hora, a tradition at Jewish weddings, the bride was flung from her chair and came crashing to the ground.

Video of the fall was posted to Instagram, with the bride's permission, by Instagram user srogol.



Thankfully the bride wasn't injured and finds humor in the situation. But she never expected the moment to go viral. Well, it did after the video was shared by Barstool Sports on Instagram with the caption "Mazel Tossed."

As of this writing, in less than 24 hours, the Instagram video has been viewed 1.3 million times. Barstool Sports also shared it on Facebook, where it also went viral.

The bride and groom are both from Newburgh. The bride tells me she wasn't hurt and in fact, jumped right up and high-fived a wedding guest!

The bride also tells me she was flying up and down from the start of the Hora. She believes her slick wedding dress and one person holding the chair up in the front going down a bit too low caused her to slide off.

In the end, the couple had a beautiful wedding in front of all their loved ones and now a story they can laugh about for ages.