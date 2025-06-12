Hudson Valley County Sued Over Accusations of Rigged Election

Voters say the math doesn't add up after a Hudson Valley county's election results reveal concerning discrepancies.

A lawsuit was allowed to proceed after sworn affidavits from residents who voted for a local candidate showed many of their ballots were never counted. Other statistical anomalies have statisticians saying it's highly likely that the votes in the presidential race were also incorrect.

According to Newsweek, there were enough inconsistencies in the 2024 election that SMART Legislation, a non-partisan watchdog group, filed a lawsuit challenging the results from Rockland County, New York.

Hudson Valley Voting Results 'Don't Add Up'

The Economic Times reports that nine voters in District 39 have testified to voting for Diane Sare, a third-party candidate for Senate. However, the Rockland County Board of Elections only shows five votes for Sare. Only three votes were recorded for Sare in District 62, but five voters have legally sworn to have voted for the candidate.

There are also statistical anomalies that have raised the eyebrows of non-partisan election analysts. Several Rockland County districts show hundreds of votes casting ballots for Kirsten Gillibrand for Senate, but none for Kamala Harris. Max Bonamente, a professor at the University of Alabama and author of the Statistics and Analysis of Scientific Data, calls the discrepancy "highly unlikely" in four of the five towns he analyzed and compared to the 2020 presidential election results.

Accusations of Changes to Voting Machines in Rockland County

The statistical inconsistencies come amidst reports of major changes made to voting machines just before the election by Pro V&V, a federally accredited testing lab. That company's website mysteriously disappeared just after the election was over.

Newsweek spoke with the lab's director, Jack Cobb, who says the changes were not significant and that the lab's website was replaced with a new one in February that is still up and running.

Could Rockland County Votes Change the Election Results?

The lawsuit from SMART Legislation may clear the record, but it's unlikely that any errors uncovered by the court will change the outcome of the 2024 election. Experts say that the inconsistencies aren't significant enough to have had an impact on the results.

