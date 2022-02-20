Hudson Valley Clubs & Bars That Are Long Gone

A trip down memory lane!

If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a long time, as I have, you most likely spent some time in a few bars over the years. I kind of feel bad for the younger generation here in the Valley because the nightlife scene is close to nonexistent, and throw a pandemic on top of it and they're is nothing to do anymore.

If you think back to when you would head out with your friends on the weekend, what places would you go to? Over the course of the last 20 years, we've all spent some time at least a few of these "long gone places"...

Sharky's near Splashdown in Fishkill

Bull & Budda in Poughkeepsie

Mad Hatter, Cactus Club in Poughkeepsie

The Dubliner in Poughkeepsie

Cadillac Ranch, Atrium, Truman's in New Paltz

Joe's East West in New Paltz (still around)

The Griffin in New Paltz

28 West in Middletown

Area 51 in Monticello

Finnegan's in Fishkill

The Brass Rail in Fishkill

Ozones in Kingston

Steelhouse in Kingston

Caboloosas in New Paltz

Let's Dance, Confetti's, Intrigue, Matrix on Academy street in Poughkeepsie

Victory Lane in Otisville

Torches in Newburgh

Front Street in Newburgh

Foley's in New Paltz

The Dungeon in Wappingers Falls

Borderlines in Middletown

McCoy's in Poughkeepsie

Adolophos in Poughkeepsie

City Limits in Highland

Billy's Slurp and Burp in Highland

Bertie's in Poughkeepsie

Keltic House

Storky’s/sidelines/toucan (now Dunkin’). Sidewinders (now cia building) in Hyde Park

Gully's in Newburgh

Dog house in Middletown

Smiles, Remys both in Middletown

Poor Bobby’s in Middletown

Château in Port Ewen

Deco’s in Kingston

Did we miss any places that you would go out with the crew on the weekends?

