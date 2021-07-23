On these hot humid days, we have had lately it is hard to think about cooking. I don't know about you but dinner is one meal I enjoy having so when it is hot I go with something that is easy to make and you don't have to cook, a cheese plate.

Some people think of cheese as just something you stick on a burger or maybe in a sandwich. I like to think of cheese as a meal. You put it with fruit and maybe a few slices of cured meat, charcuterie and you end up with a tasty meal that is more than a snack.

I know a lot of people who think that a cheese board or plate is not a meal but more of an appetizer or afternoon treat to hold you over until dinner but the truth is a cheese plate can make a really nice meal. I have heard some people refer to it as an Alpine lunch or dinner. All I know is it is perfect when you don't want to cook.

If you want to fill your cheese board out to make it feel more like a meal be sure to add breads and a variety of crackers. I also like to add olives, they add a salty factor that balances out the fruit.

Photo by Lindsay Moe on Unsplash

So if you decide you want to try this you can go to the grocery a pick up your favorite cheese or you can stop in to one of our various cheesemongers in the Hudson Valley and have them help you pick out some familiar cheeses and then recommend some for you to try.

Photo by Ana Maltez on Unsplash

4 Hudson Valley Cheese Shops

Cheese Louise - 940 NY-28 in Kingston 845-853-8207

Cold Spring Cheese Shop - 104 Main St in Cold Spring 845-666-7373

Grazery - 10 Main Street Water Street Market in New Paltz 845-255-2444

Beacon Pantry - 382 Main Street in Beacon 845-440-8923

Maybe pick up wine or beer to go with it

