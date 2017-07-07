Hudson Valley Car Buyers Paying More for New Honda

If you're buying the hottest new Honda model you may wind up paying more in one Hudson Valley town.

The new Honda Civic Type R is being produced in a limited run and has some car buyers drooling at the chance to own one. But if you really want to get your hands on one you should make sure you're not being taken advantage of. A recent posting on the Car and Driver website discusses the restraint most dealerships are practicing when it comes to marking up the hot new car.

The article researched 169 Type Rs that were found in stock across the country and discovered that only 20 of them were listed above MSRP. One of the cities where they claim the price was being significantly marked up was in Newburgh, NY. The name of the dealership wasn't disclosed, but if you're in the market for a Type R in our area, you should probably make sure you're getting a fair deal.

According to Car and Driver, the base price for the Type R should be $34,77. If you order the car fully loaded, with all 14 of the dealer accessories available, the highest you should pay is $37,201 including destination fees. Newburgh was listed as one of the cities that had the Type R available in the mid to high $40,000s.

We searched CarGurus.com and found a 2017 Honda Civic Type R listed in Newburgh for $46,865.

As they say; buyer beware.