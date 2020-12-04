A bus driver in the Hudson Valley lost his life following a horrific crash while transporting children to school.

In mid-October, a Washingtonville School District school bus was involved in an accident on Route 207 in the Town of New Windsor. New Windsor police responded and determined a commercial tree service truck that was heading west on Route 207 crossed over the double yellow line and struck the bus that was driving East on Route 207.

The bus was transporting eight students traveling to Little Britain Elementary School in New Windsor, according to the Washingtonville School District.

Three people, the truck driver, bus driver and a student, who was sitting behind the bus driver, were extricated from the bus and brought to a hospital.

The bus driver was later identified as 74-year-old Andy Sanchez. The accident left Sanchez in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He was later put in a medically induced coma, intubated and had to be medically immobilized from the neck down.

Sanchez recently succumbed to his injuries, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

"After an embattled six weeks, our Dad left this world as he lived it, an unquestionable fighter," his family wrote in an update in a GoFundMe. "He was a kind soul, salt of the earth. There was no pretense or phoney bone to be found within 100 miles of him. A gifted singer, a scrappy, resourceful city kid turned outdoorsman; an animal lover; a dependable mentor; a trusted neighbor; an ally; a fan favorite for the kids he safely ushered; an avid and animated storyteller."