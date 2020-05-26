Hudson Valley Brewery Named Best in New York State

A brewery located in the Hudson Valley has been named the best brewery in New York State.

New York State is home to over 300 breweries, according to Wikipedia. So the chance of the Hudson Valley producing the best in the state isn't impossible, but it's definitely challenging. Well as challenging as it may be, a brewery located in the Hudson Valley has been named the best in New York State.

Industrial Arts Brewing has been named the best brewery in New York State. The list, by Huckberry, said that Industrial Arts Brewing in Garnerville does not disappoint. Industrial Arts Brewing also has a location in Beacon. Industrial Arts beat out Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, SingleCut Beersmiths in Queens, and Other Half Brewing Company in Brooklyn.

Currently, because of COVID-19, Industrial Arts is only offering takeout and delivery beer. They have a full online ordering system. For next-day local deliveries, there is a one case minimum to deliver to Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties. If you're outside of those Hudson Valley counties, they ship statewide. You can also order beer for pickup Thursday through Sunday.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app





Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





Read more: