What's the first thought that pops into your head when you hear Bethel, NY?

Bethel is a town that is located in Sullivan County. There is a lot to explore and experience in this town. White Lake and Kauneonga Lake have plenty of relaxing spots to lounge in and unique places to eat in their downtown area with beautiful views of the water.

The majority of us would instantly think of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. This was the original site of Woodstock in 1969. If you're heading to this magical land of peace and love, then you may question what else there is to do in that area.

However, if you have never been to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts before and are curious about Bethel, NY, you have also come to the right place.

Here's how to make the most of your day trip to Bethel, NY.

Looking for some grub?

Woodstock Oasis

2166 NY-17B, Bethel, NY 12720

This combination of pizza options, deli choices and most importantly, being a convenience store serves everyone in the family. Those who have stopped by claimed that they enjoyed their donuts and hoagie rolls.

Bethel Market Cafe

2020 NY-17B, Bethel, NY 12720

Bethel Market Café provides those who visit with delicious baked goods that are from homemade recipes. Their scones, pies, and locally made goods have visitors coming back for more.

Lake Superior State Park

342 Dr Duggan Rd, Bethel, NY 12720

Take a stroll over to Lake Superior State Park. I had the chance to be out on this relaxing body of water last summer. It's open for swimming on the weekends along with their beach area. They also have row boats and paddle boats available to rent. This park is also on weekdays which allows visitors to explore the grounds and participate in outdoor activities, 7 days a week.

Stray Cat Gallery

2032 NY-17B, Bethel, NY 12720

Stray Cat Gallery is open to visitors from Friday-Sunday. They have one-of-a-kind paintings and local artwork on site. If you're lucky, you could meet and chat with artists that put together such astonishing pieces of art. You'll also see pieces of history from the 3-day event, Woodstock which was just down the road at Bethel Woods in 1969.

Rolling Stone Ranch

282 W Shore Rd, Bethel, NY 12720

Rolling Stone Ranch is located down the road from Bethel Woods Center for the Art. I actually passed it on my way to a concert at Bethel Woods and thought that the grounds were perfect to go horseback riding. This family-friendly spot has knowledgeable and professional teachers who teach guests how to ride.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

200 Hurd Rd, Bethel, NY 12720

Listen to live music and explore this famous museum on the original site of Woodstock. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Bethel Woods is known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. More than ever, people from all over the world travel to this site for the performing arts center and museum.

They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960s. This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs, concerts, events, and more to the Hudson Valley.

I have attended my different concerts here, been to the museum a handful of times, walked through the Bindy Bazaar trail, visited the gift shop, attended Peace, Love & Lights and explored the grounds. If you're all about those "good vibes" and want to step back in time, you can do so here.

What will you do the next time that you're in Bethel, NY. Share with us below.

