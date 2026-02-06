Hudson Valley Athletes Play in Super Bowl, Olympics This Weekend

Hudson Valley sports fans have two big opportunities to cheer on a hometown hero this weekend.

One of our own is racing on the world’s biggest winter sports stage while another is about to step onto the gridiron in football’s biggest game.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

From Poughkeepsie to the Olympics

Clayton DeClemente developed a passion for skating while growing up in the Hudson Valley. The 2017 graduate of Arlington High School is now headed to the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, where he’ll lace up his skates in the men’s 1000- and 1500-meter short track events.

Clayton started speed skating in 2011 after being inspired by watching Jeff Simon medal at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sheffield, England. Aside from gliding on the ice, Claton also loves cars, pasta and playing the guitar and bass.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Former Marist Kicker Headed to Super Bowl

While Clayton is carving laps on ice, another Valley athlete is ready for football’s biggest stage.

Jason Myers, a kicker and punter who graduated from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, has one of the most powerful feet in the NFL. Now, the former Red Fox is hoping to help the Seattle Seahawks score a Super Bowl victory.

At Marist, Myers set a record for the program's longest field goal at 49 yards. After graduation in 2013, he went undrafted, but he kept chasing his dream. After spending some time in the Arena Football League, the Marist alum signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, becoming only the third Red Foxes player ever to make it onto an NFL roster.

After a stint with the New York Jets and earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2018, he eventually signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, where he's played ever since. This season, he’s been one of the most consistent scorers in the league. His kicks helped put his team into Sunday’s big game, and now he’ll be standing under the bright lights with millions watching.

When to Tune in to Watch Hudson Valley Athletes This Weekend

On Friday at 8pm, NBC will air a special prime-time recap of the Winter Games Opening Ceremony. You can tune in and try to catch a peek of Clayton marching with Team USA. The Speed Skating races are scheduled to take place next weekend from February 10 to 14. Of course, Jason’s big game kicks off this Sunday at 6:30pm EST in San Francisco. Both events will be broadcast on NBC.