Hudson Valley Sports Hero Headed to Super Bowl LX

A Hudson Valley athlete is on the verge of playing in the biggest game of the year after kicking a game-winning field goal to send his team to the Super Bowl.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

From Poughkeepsie to the NFL

Jason Myers, a kicker for the NFC championship-winning Seattle Seahawks, grew up in Chula Vista, California and played high school ball at Mater Dei Catholic before heading to Poughkeepsie, New York to play for the Marist Red Foxes.

While at Marist, Myers was more than just a kicker. He handled both kicking and punting duties for the Red Foxes from 2009 through 2012 and even set the program record for longest field goal at 49 yards while helping lead the team from the NCAA FCS level.

Myers graduated in 2013 and went undrafted, but he kept chasing his dream. After spending some time in the Arena Football League, the Marist alum signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, becoming only the third Red Foxes player ever to make it onto an NFL roster.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Jason Myers' NFL History

Myers made an immediate impact with Jacksonville, kicking a 58-yard field goal in just his second regular-season game. That goal nearly set a franchise record. After a stint with the New York Jets and earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2018, he eventually signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, where he's played ever since.

During his six-years in Seattle, Myers has become one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL. The Marist alum has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice and has signed multiple contract extensions in Seattle, cementing his role as a key part of the Seahawks’ special teams.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Marist Alum is Super Bowl Bound

This year has been one of Myers' strongest yet. Through the regular season, he has made 41 of 48 field goals and all of his 48 extra points, leading the NFL in scoring and snapping clutch kicks when it mattered most. In the playoffs, his leg has helped keep the Seahawks in position for a Super Bowl berth.

Along the way, Myers has set or tied several Seahawks franchise records, including most field goals made in a season and most field goals in a game.

Marist graduates have been sharing their excitement about seeing a fellow alum making it all the way to the Super Bowl. But whether you went to Marist or not, the former Poughkeepsie punter is just another reason to root against the Patriots on February 8.