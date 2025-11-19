Tree Brighter Than Rockefeller to Light Up Hudson Valley This Week

The Hudson Valley is about to outshine even Rockefeller Center with one of the most breathtaking Christmas trees in the entire country.

If you’re driving along Route 9 in Poughkeepsie this week, you might notice a glow in the distance that looks a little too bright to be coming from someone’s front lawn. It's actually a tradition that started in the 1980s, but only recently became a local sensation, drawing visitors from all over the Hudson Valley.

Carlo de Jesus/Marist University.

A Tree That Outshines Rockefeller

The Marist University tree has become famous not only for its impressive number of lights, but the stunning way it shimmers above the campus on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. The towering evergreen is wrapped in a record 78,400 LED lights, which is over a thousand more than last year and over 30,000 more than what will be twinkling in Rockefeller Center this season.

A whopping 784 strands of light illuminate the 54-foot-tall tree. The result is an awe-inspiring display that will send chills down your spine, even on the warmest December evening.

Groundskeepers begin decorating in October, carefully working their way up the tree while the weather is still manageable. Every fourth bulb glows bright red as a nod to Marist pride, giving the tree a warm, festive shimmer that stands out against the Hudson River backdrop.

Carlo de Jesus/Marist University.

Annual Tree Lighting Scheduled for This Week

The Holiday Tree Lighting returns to the Marist University campus on Wednesday, November 19 at 5:15 pm, taking place right outside the Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Chapel.

Visitors can expect live music from the Marist Singers, plenty of cookies, hot chocolate, and a crowd of students, alumni, staff, and neighbors who turn this into one of the most photographed events on campus.

If you’ve never seen the Marist Christmas Tree in person, make sure to put it on your holiday to-do list this year. It's a great way to get into the holiday spirit without battling the crowds down in New York City, trying to catch a glimpse of that other tree with far fewer lights.