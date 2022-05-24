Hudson Valley Arby’s To Offer Hamburgers For the First Time

New items being added to fast food menus isn't all that uncommon. However, one chain has announced it will be adding a new item that it has never offered before. CNN says that for the first time in the nearly 60-year history of this particular establishment, hamburgers are coming to the menu. But the real question is, where can you find this restaurant chain in the Hudson Valley?

What's on the Menu?

CNN says that Arby's will soon bring something called the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger to their menus in the Hudson Valley and across the nation. Burgers being sold at fast food locations may not sound like too big a deal, though Arby's is primarily known for their roast beef sandwiches and other non-burger items. The new burger will be available for a limited time through July 31.

Are There Any Hudson Valley Arby's Left?

There aren't many Arby's in the Hudson Valley though. In fact, there is one. According to their store locater, they're lone Hudson Valley location is in Newburgh on Route 17K. The next nearest spot is in Danbury. Most of their New York state locations are scattered across the Southern Tier and western part of the sate.

In Other News, Where's the Beef?

This guy has beef with a couple of major food chains. Or maybe it's another case of "Where's the beef?" One New York state man feels that two fast-food giants are skimping out on the size of their burgers. And of course, we all know what happens in today's world when the slightest little thing doesn't go someone's way. You sue.

Reuters is reporting that a Suffolk County man is suing both McDonald's and Wendy's for defrauding customers by making their menu items look way bigger in advertisements than in real life. The man accuses both chains of using undercooked beef patties in their ads to make their burgers look 15% to 20% larger than what they really are. Well, people have been known to lie about size.

Reuters says the man had ordered a Big Mac from McDonald's and the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy's when he noticed how little beef he was really getting. The proposed class-action suit was filed Tuesday in a Brooklyn federal court.

