What’s New at this Old Antiques Store in Hyde Park, New York

I have never made it a secret that antiquing is one of my passions. My mother is the reason I got hooked as a child discovering other people's unwanted old stuff. The history and mystery of an old chair or piece of glass have always gotten my attention.

This is probably why my side hustles, we all have one, is collecting and selling antiques. Yes, I am one of those people who have to visit an antique store everywhere I go. My friends no longer ask they just know day trips or weekends away there will be an antique store in my travels. It really is a family joke at this point.

Antiques Center has New Owners in Hyde Park, New York

Hyde Park Antiques Center via Facebook Hyde Park Antiques Center via Facebook loading...

We are fortunate in the Hudson Valley to have many great antique places. Some have been around for years which is the case for the Hyde Park Antiques Center, others haven't been around as long as the Hyde Park Center but nonetheless are already cemented into the Hudson Valley antique tradition.

SEE Also: Endangered Antique Items Seized in Dutchess County

Places like the Antiques Barn at Water Street Market, Rhinebeck Antique Center Emporium, the Newburgh Vintage Emporium, and Newburgh Vintage Emporium Ware-House are all favorite places for both local buyers and visiting shoppers from out of town for many years.

Newburgh Vintage Emporium Now Running Hyde Park Antiques Center in Hyde Park

Canva / Hyde Park Antiques Center via Facebook Canva / Hyde Park Antiques Center via Facebook loading...

Now there is word that the Newburgh Vintage Emporium Owners have taken on a new shop in a familiar spot. According to a Facebook post shared on Monday (July 31, 2023), Matt and Anthony the force behind the success of the Newburgh Vintage Emporium and Newburgh Vintage Emporium Ware-House have taken on keeping the doors open at the Hyde Park Antiques Center.

As an antique enthusiast, I am glad to see that this store gets to continue its tradition as being one of the Hudson Valley places to search for treasures. I am also glad to see that a historically important building is also going to get to remain standing. I do have a thing for old buildings.

Get our free mobile app

If you were a frequent shopper at the Hyde Parks Antiques Center you will be happy to see that the center will have new hours, open 10 AM to 6 PM daily they are closed on Tuesdays. You should also be able to check in with dealers you know while enjoying new merchandise that will be arriving with new dealers while enjoying a fresh new look in the shop.

Great Old House For Sale in New Paltz, New York