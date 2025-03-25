How to See This Week’s Solar Eclipse in New York

While it won't get as dark as it did during the 2024 total eclipse, New Yorkers will be treated to a spectacular celestial show as the moon briefly blocks the sun this week.

Hopefully, everyone held onto their eclipse glasses because we're going to get a second chance to view one of nature's coolest shows. Last year, everything in New York came to a halt on April 8 as the moon's path blocked the sun throughout the state. Up north, the celestial bodies were perfectly aligned, causing a total eclipse of the sun. Niagara Falls was plunged into darkness for three and a half minutes while other areas to the south witnessed an eerie dim of light and a bright crescent sun in the sky.

Canva Canva loading...

New York to Witness Another Solar Eclipse in 2025

While not nearly as impressive as last year's total eclipse, this week's partial eclipse will still be visible to the naked eye. This time around, those to the south will get a much better view. Approximately 22 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon in the New York City area, making it look like someone has taken a bite out of it. In Buffalo, the eclipse will only obstruct 2 percent of the sun.

If you want to witness this week's eclipse, you will have to get out of bed early in the morning. According to NASA, the show will begin at sunrise on Saturday, which is at 6:44am in New York City. The moon will slowly travel in front of the sun until it hits maximum coverage at 6:46am in Manhattan and 7:02am in Buffalo. As the moon continues its path, it will slowly disappear from the sun, ending just after 7am.

Canva Canva loading...

Of course, you'll want to make sure you use those eclipse glasses if you're going to stare directly into the sun. If you didn't hang on to them from last year, you can simply punch a pinhole into a piece of cardboard or paper and view the projection it makes on the ground to see the moon's path in front of the sun.

