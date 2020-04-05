How To File a Complaint on Those Ignoring Governor Cuomo’s Orders

There are still many people ignoring Governor Cuomo's order, and still participating in gatherings. Here's how to file a complaint.

If you are aware of any non-essential gathering or a non-essential business or entity operating in violation of "New York on Pause" residents are being urged to file a complaint.

You may file a complaint for the following reasons:

You are being forced to work at a non-essential business

You know about a business that is non-essential and is operating

You are being forced to work for an essential business, however: You do not perform an essential function Your employer is making you report to a worksite when your job could be performed from home Your employer is not following health and safety mandates You are particularly frightened because you are over 70 and/or you have an underlying illness.

Your employer has failed to pay you wages owed for hours worked, earned sick pay or paid time off

Your employer has threatened or fired you for reasons related to COVID-19

You qualify for COVID-19 paid sick leave and your employer refuses to pay it

Your employer is forcing you to work when you are sick

You may file a complaint through New York's website.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: