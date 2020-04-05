How To File a Complaint on Those Ignoring Governor Cuomo’s Orders

Kira-Yan

There are still many people ignoring Governor Cuomo's order, and still participating in gatherings. Here's how to file a complaint.

If you are aware of any non-essential gathering or a non-essential business or entity operating in violation of "New York on Pause" residents are being urged to file a complaint.

You may file a complaint for the following reasons:

  • You are being forced to work at a non-essential business
  • You know about a business that is non-essential and is operating
  • You are being forced to work for an essential business, however:
    • You do not perform an essential function
    • Your employer is making you report to a worksite when your job could be performed from home
    • Your employer is not following health and safety mandates
    • You are particularly frightened because you are over 70 and/or you have an underlying illness.
  • Your employer has failed to pay you wages owed for hours worked, earned sick pay or paid time off
  • Your employer has threatened or fired you for reasons related to COVID-19
  • You qualify for COVID-19 paid sick leave and your employer refuses to pay it
  • Your employer is forcing you to work when you are sick

You may file a complaint through New York's website.

 

