How To File a Complaint on Those Ignoring Governor Cuomo’s Orders
There are still many people ignoring Governor Cuomo's order, and still participating in gatherings. Here's how to file a complaint.
If you are aware of any non-essential gathering or a non-essential business or entity operating in violation of "New York on Pause" residents are being urged to file a complaint.
You may file a complaint for the following reasons:
- You are being forced to work at a non-essential business
- You know about a business that is non-essential and is operating
- You are being forced to work for an essential business, however:
- You do not perform an essential function
- Your employer is making you report to a worksite when your job could be performed from home
- Your employer is not following health and safety mandates
- You are particularly frightened because you are over 70 and/or you have an underlying illness.
- Your employer has failed to pay you wages owed for hours worked, earned sick pay or paid time off
- Your employer has threatened or fired you for reasons related to COVID-19
- You qualify for COVID-19 paid sick leave and your employer refuses to pay it
- Your employer is forcing you to work when you are sick
You may file a complaint through New York's website.
