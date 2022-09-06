Dangerous Flooding Possible For Hudson Valley, New York
Flood watches and advisories have been issued for the entire Hudson Valley.
Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible in the Hudson Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Flood Watch For Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York
A Flood Watch remains in effect for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service believes additional rain of 1 to 3 inches is expected across the entire region with some areas getting more than 3 more inches of rain.
"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas," the National Weather Service states.
Flood Advisory for Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, and Columbia Counties in New York
A Flood Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Tuesday for Dutchess, Ulster, Greene and Columbia counties.
"Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent," the National Weather Service said.
At 6:30 a.m., doppler radar and rain gauges indicated heavy rain, officials say.
"This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding," the National Weather Service adds.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Some locations that will experience flooding include
Kingston,
Hudson
Catskill
Saugerties
Rhinebeck
Chatham
Hurley
Claverack
Amenia
Livingston
Copake
New Baltimore
Coxsackie
Pine Plains
New Lebanon
Clermont
Red Hook,
Valatie
Athens
Austerlitz
Flood Watch for Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, and Columbia Counties in New York
A Flood Watch is in effect for the above counties until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
"Periods of rain...heavy at times...will continue this morning across the watch area. Rainfall rates will generally be 0.25 to 0.50 inches per hour at times with locally higher amounts Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches are possible bringing storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches with locally up to 5 inches. This amount of rainfall could lead to urban and poor drainage flooding and possibly isolated flash flooding if repeated rounds of heavy rainfall occur," the National Weather Service states.
Flood Warning VS. Advisory
A Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible. A Flood Advisory is issued when rain and flooding may become a nuisance.