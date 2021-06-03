How Cuomo’s Nursing Home Investigation Could Cost State Millions

Governor Cuomo's controversies could cost the state millions of dollars. Does this mean higher taxes? I sure hope not.

During the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, it seemed like Governor Andrew Cuomo had everything somewhat under control. That's how things appeared. Maybe we were a little naive. It's understandable as the majority of people on the planet had never lived through a global pandemic before. We didn't know how to get through one so how is Governor Cuomo expected to lead through one? Either way, it seemed like things were going as well as they could all things considered. Andrew Cuomo came on television and Facebook live almost every day to keep us briefed on the coronavirus updates. His confidence in running the state that was considered the epicenter for America got him national fame, an Emmy and even a multi-million dollar book deal.

Over a year and a half later some questions about Cuomo's leadership have emerged.

According to Forbes, the federal investigation into how his administration counted nursing home deaths could cost the state roughly $2.5 million or more.

Forbes also reported that Cuomo stated that his legal defense in multiple allegations qualifies as expenses of the state.

At this point, it looks like New Yorkers may have to pick up the tab.

Does this seem fair? Should New Yorkers get stuck with the bill?

He could pay it with the reported millions he made from his book deal.

Should the burden be on New York State?

