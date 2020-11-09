How Cuomo Plans to Enforce New York’s New Travel Advisory

Gov. Cuomo revealed how New Yorkers and people entering the state will have to deal with the updated travel rules.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new guidelines allowing travelers to New York to "test out" of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

For any traveler to New York State from out of state, including New Yorkers returning from other states, exempting the contiguous states, the new guidelines for travelers to test-out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine are below:

For travelers who were in another state for more than 24 hours:

Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure from that state.

The traveler must, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days.

On day 4 of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain seek another COVID test. If both tests come back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine early upon receipt of the second negative diagnostic test.

For travelers who were in another state for less than 24 hours:

The traveler does not need a test prior to their departure from the other state, and does not need to quarantine upon arrival in New York State.



However, the traveler must fill out the traveler information form upon entry into New York State, and take a COVID diagnostic test 4 days after their arrival in New York.

Travelers from states that border New York will continue to be exempt from the travel advisory; however, travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Essential workers will continue to be exempt from the travel advisory.

In order to enforce the new rules, Cuomo announced the National Guard will send troops to airports across New York State.

“I want people to know we’re serious," Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. “You should not land if you do not have proof of a negative test upon landing."

The National Guard will be looking to make sure travelers have proof they recently tested negative for COVID-19, according to Cuomo.

"We are worried about holiday season, we are worried about behavior inside the state, we are worried about behavior outside the state," Cuomo added. "People should be cautious about small gatherings this year. I've said we have a very strict quarantine policy in place for the holiday weekend travel period. We are going to be increasing enforcement personnel at the New York airports."