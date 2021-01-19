How Can Your Empties Help Local Animals?

I don't know about you, but I feel as if I’m always driving around with a bag of empty plastic seltzer bottles in my trunk. I put them in there thinking that I’ll redeem them one of these days, but I haven’t done that since the pandemic began. And the collection keeps growing and growing. But I'm happy to say that I have finally found out about an easy and beneficial way to get rid of all of my empties.

Pets Alive No-kill Animal Shelter in Middletown has kicked off a new program called Deposits to the Rescue. It’s a simple and easy way to help the animals at Pets Alive. They are now accepting donations of your aluminum soda cans and plastic bottles that have deposits on them. Bag them up and drop them off at the collection site right at the top of the driveway at Pets Alive at 363 Derby Road in Middletown.

It’s easy to do and there is no contact with anyone if you’re worried about seeing people during a pandemic. And it’s beneficial because instead of sitting in the trunk of the car or your garage, your empty cans and plastic bottles are going to help a great cause. The dogs, cats, horses, pigs, sheep and goats of Pets Alive.

For more information about the Deposits to the Rescue program, you can check out the Pets Alive facebook page. To learn more about Pets Alive and their mission, or to make a donation or volunteer, visit their website.