How Binge-Watching is Making Me a Better Person

I knew there had to be something that could come from binge-watching shows all night long.

Yes, binge-watching can make you a better person, it's true. What, you don't believe me? I'll prove it to you. So, we've binge-watch something at some point, probably more during the pandemic than ever before. I've binged everything from cooking shows to serial killer documentaries. Through all the hours I've watched, I never felt like a better person, and why would I? I literally just sat on my ass and snacked.

That all changed, however, when I began binge-watching Hoarders. The show is fascinating to me, all these people all suffering from a similar illness, yet all so different. No matter what, when you watch this show, it makes you feel much better regarding the cleanliness of your own home.

My wife and I have been rolling through seasons of Hoarders and I've noticed that we are both getting rid of things that we've held onto for whatever reason over the years. Just yesterday, I went through a drawer of things I forgot about honestly, and I ended up throwing most of it away. I even threw away my iPhone boxes. Why do we even keep those things?

I think this change in behavior is coming from watching so many episodes of Hoarders, as silly as that sounds. I just found it funny that it was happening to the two of us, while we were completely unaware of what was happening. Either way, It seems to be for the better, so I'll take it.

