A photographer in the Hudson Valley found more than just deer hiding in the woods this past weekend.

What's the craziest thing you've seen while you were out in the woods or out hiking on the local trails?

There's something a little creepy about seeing something in the woods that just shouldn't be there. I've seen my share of abandoned cars and trucks. I've seen several vehicles left on Mount Beacon and they definitely give off an eerie vibe. Why are they there? Was it stolen? Did someone get stuck and just leave it? Did you stumble upon an Unsolved Mystery? It's very easy for our imaginations to get the better of us.

Local photographers usually try to find natural beauty in the Hudson Valley. One photographer came across something extremely unnatural. It's not every day someone stumbles upon airplane wreckage and debris. What kind of questions would make their way into your brain if you came across a sight like this?

Should you go look? What if there's a body in there? Are you prepared to see something like that? Would you call the cops right away?

Could the crash be old? If it is then why wasn't it cleaned up?

So, why is downed plane really there and how long has it laid in that spot?

The photographer discovered that the crash is the scene of an incident that took place in December of 2020. According to U.S. News, a 17 year old pilot was flying the plane when some engine trouble occurred. The pilot was able to walk away from the crash with no injuries.

The scene may look disturbing but thankfully no one was hurt. It could have been a lot worse.

