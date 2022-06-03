Cherished Antique Center Closing Down in Hopewell Junction, NY

Residents are devastated that the business will be closing its doors for good. It's always a sad feeling when you hear a local place is going out of business, especially one that has been a staple in the community for a long time. One of the many things the Hudson Valley is known for is having a lot of antique shops and many people enjoy browsing the local stores during their time off. One treasured antique center recently announced that they are closing down for good and residents are extremely upset by the news.

What's closing down?

The Hopewell Antique Center located on 876 NY-82 in Hopewell Junction announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing up shop for good. The actual building has been there for almost 100 years and the Hopewell Antique Center has been in business for over 30 years, wow. According to the post, the building has been sold and the dealers will be vacating soon.

How much longer will the Hopewell Antique Center be open for?

There's no clear answer on this yet. We reached out for more information and it's being suggested that people who want to still shop there should come now before things start getting packed up and moved out. A lot of dealers are having big sales on their products due to the news and people are being encouraged to take advantage of them. Ugh, it's going to be very weird to see the building empty and the sign down.

Thank you to the Hopewell Antique Center for providing the community with a great place to shop and leaving lasting memories in Hopewell Junction. We wish everyone there the best of luck on their next adventure and hope to see you again soon somewhere in the Hudson Valley.

