Mistletoe, is it a Creepy New York Tradition?
Do you think that it is creepy or a part of a romantic holiday tradition? The romantic in me thinks that it is great to have a piece of it hanging at home, just in case my Mr Wonderful happens to come by and give me a big smooch under it.
However, when it is placed in public or workplaces, it can be a bit uncomfortable should you get caught under it with someone who is not who you want to be kissed by. Uncomfortable probably doesn't begin to express how it can feel when that creepy person tries to make the moves and you do not want them too.
Why do we kiss under the mistletoe? Who started this whole thing? What is the legend behind mistletoe?
For centuries, mistletoe has been considered a plant that increases life and fertility. Norse legends tell the tale of Balder, son of the goddess Frigga, who was killed by an evil spirit with an arrow made of mistletoe. Saddened by her son's death, Frigga wept tears of white berries, which brought Balder back to life. Frigga was so overjoyed that she blessed the plant and promised a kiss to all who passed beneath it from that day onwards.
So, what do you think? Is this a super creepy outdated tradition? Or is it a super romantic holiday event that you hope to one day participate in? Share with us your thoughts!
