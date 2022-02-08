Gov. Hochul Visits Ulster County to Assess Storm Damage

Ulster County is still reeling from Friday's Winter Storm Landon.

The historic ice storm brought dangerous conditions and damage across the Hudson Valley. Since Friday, February 4th, we've learned that Ulster County took the brunt of the damage. According to a New York State press release, the storm brought "nearly three-quarters of an inch of flat ice."

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul visited Ulster County on Monday, February 7th, to assess the damage as well as visit warming centers.

Gov. Hochul said:

"While many in Ulster County have since had their power restored, we are working around the clock to help the thousands of households that haven't yet. Ulster County received the worst of last week's winter storm and our emergency management personnel have been working hard throughout the weekend to ensure the community has what it needs to get through this. We are bringing the full resources of the state to bear in our storm recovery efforts and we will continue to support Ulster County residents in any way we can."

Central Hudson reported that over 65,000 customers were without power over the weekend. They also add that 95% will have their power back by 10 PM on Tuesday, February 8th.

Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan was on hand with Gov. Hochul as she assessed the damage in Ulster. Ryan called Friday's storm "one of the most severe, high-impact winter storms Ulster County has experienced in at least a decade." He continued and thanked Gov. Hochul and her team for their "rapid response and critical support."

If you live in Ulster County and are in need of storm recovery assistance visit UlsterCountyNY.gov.

The press release states that New York State will "continue to coordinate response activities on the ground in Ulster County and provide additional support to local governments, as needed."

