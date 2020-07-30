Historic Hudson Valley Apple Orchard Up For Sale

A historic Marlboro apple orchard and farm is on the market for nearly $3 million. Truncali Farms is a three-generation farm that started growing apples and grapes in the year 1920. According to Loopnet, the 113-acre property is on the market for $2,999,999 and consists of three separate parcels of land. two of which are in Ulster County, the other in Orange County.

In addition to SnapDragon and Ruby Frost brands of apples, Truncali Farms grows pears, strawberries, cherries, peaches, and other fruits that are sold to local farm markets and grocery stores.

Photo Credit: Loopnet

There is also infrastructure like a 15,000 square foot packing and storage facility with multiple bays for shipping. The structure features two controlled atmosphere rooms for storing fruit along with plenty of office space.

The property also features two leased 2,000 square foot rental homes as with long term tenants.

If you've ever wanted to drop it all and get back to the land, here's your chance.

