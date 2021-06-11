I love Facebook. I love it because I’m always finding the coolest stuff in the groups I belong to, and that’s just what happened the other day when I was on the Catskill Animal Rescue, Inc.’s Sullivan County Lost and Found Pets Facebook Page. It seems there is a horse loving couple about to celebrate the birth of their baby who wanted to take some pre-birth pictures. When the photographer said “smile”, the couple smiled, but so did the horse.

I immediately contacted both the subject of the photos and the photographer to find out if I could share these hilarious pictures with you. I found out they’re actually in Cincinnati, Ohio, but they are more than happy to let me use the pictures. So, here’s a treat that will definitely put a smile on your face, too.

Hilarious Horse Photobomb Has the Whole Hudson Valley Laughing Happiest Horse Ever Photobombs Couple

Big thanks to Photography by Kristen in Cincinnati for letting us share the pictures with you, and congratulations to the happy couple on the upcoming birth of their new baby.

