Hilarie Burton Morgan Teases New ‘OTH’ Podcast

If you grew up in the early aughts and were obsessed with teen television dramas, the likelihood is you watched One Tree Hill.

Don't let the fear of being called Cheugy by Gen Z'ers get in the way of expressing your love for shows like Laguna Beach, The OC, and The Hills.

But I think we can all agree One Tree Hill was top tier when it came to television in the 2000s.

Fun fact for those who haven't been following along Hilarie Burton Morgan, aka Peyton Sawyer, is a resident of the Hudson Valley. She even wrote a book about it. It's called The Rural Diaries and it's basically a love letter to Rhinebeck and the Valley. If you grew up in the Hudson Valley reading about how your hometown became such an important part of someone else's life is pretty special. If you're looking for new recipes, The Rural Diaries has that too. I would highly suggest trying out the pickle recipe.

Hilarie is teaming up with her One Tree Hill co-stars for a new podcast that had OTH fans freaking out last week.

Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz (yes, that's Peyton Sawyer, Brooke Davis, and Hailey James Scott) are back together again! The ladies are teaming up for the Drama Queen's Podcast where our favorite Ravens will revisit Tree Hill by rewatching every season of One Tree Hill and breaking down the scenes, the drama, the behind-the-scenes info that we craved back in 2005.

Hopefully, they'll also break down that scene when the dog runs off with Dan's heart because I personally still have a lot of questions about it.

Who knows, maybe we'll get a Hudson Valley mention or two from Peyton...I mean Hilarie.

There is no release date for episode 1, but we are keeping a very close eye on that.

