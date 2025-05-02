WPDH is cruising down the Highway to May, making stops at local businesses throughout Dutchess County! Every weekday in May, we’re highlighting incredible local businesses, giving them the spotlight they deserve, and inviting YOU to stop by for your chance to win big prizes! It's all possible with the support from Heritage Financial Credit Union & Marion Salon Spa!

Next Stop: Perk Up Coffee Shop in Stormville, Monday, May 5th from 9a-10a

Perk Up in Stormville is the perfect place to kick off your day. Located at 198 Route 216, they serve up freshly brewed cappuccinos, lattes, and hot coffee to-go, along with a mouthwatering selection of baked goods like scones, croissants, muffins, bagels, and rolls—ideal for breakfast or brunch. Guests can relax on the sunny front porch or get comfortable indoors with free Wi-Fi and plenty of outlets. A variety of sweet treats are available throughout the day, making it a great stop no matter the time. Learn more at PerkUp4.com.

How You Can Win:

When you stop by, be sure to enter to win the Ultimate Concert Pass — tickets to the biggest rock shows of the summer! From Rod Stewart to Alice Cooper, and everything in between, this pass will grant you access to some of the most legendary performances at Bethel Woods and Broadview Stage at SPAC. Here’s a look at just some of the shows you could attend:

Broadview Stage at SPAC:

7/15/25 – Rod Stewart

7/28/25 – Pantera

8/10/25 – Chicago

8/12/25 – Styx/Don Felder

8/17/25 – Billy Idol / Joan Jett

8/18/25 – Doobie Brothers

8/19/25 – Brit Floyd

9/25/25 – Tedeschi Trucks

9/27/25 – Alice Cooper

Bethel Woods:

7/20/25 – Def Leppard

8/1/25 – Offspring

8/2/25 – Live/Collective Soul

8/3/25 – Bret Michaels / Vince Neil

8/15/25 – Steve Miller Band

8/24/25 – Neil Young

8/29/25 – Black Keys

8/30/25 – Heart

9/6/25 – Blink 182

That’s not all! Sign up for the Shop Dutchess Prize Pack and you could also win a $25 gift card to each business we visit during the promotion. It’s our way of encouraging locals to support their favorite Dutchess County businesses and discover new ones along the way.

How to Get Involved:

If you own a local business, don’t miss out on the chance to have WPDH broadcast LIVE from your location. We’re calling businesses daily to win a spot on the Highway to May tour, but any business that signs up will automatically be entered into the drawing for a $3,000 advertising package on WPDH. This is your chance to amplify your business and get your name out there, all while supporting your community! SIGN UP HERE.

Made Possible by Our Partners:

This promotion is brought to you with the generous support of Heritage Financial Credit Union and Marion Salon Spa. Their commitment to supporting local businesses and the Hudson Valley community makes this entire event possible.