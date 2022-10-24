Highly Anticipated Ice Cream Stand Finally Opening in Saugerties

If you’re a resident of Saugerties, you’re most likely familiar with Sawyer Motors. Yes, they sell cars, but they are also a huge part of the community. They are a family owned business, and they’re always holding events for the community like car shows, touch a trucks, trunk or treats, and other fun events that the whole family can enjoy. No doubt Sawyer Motors is much more than a car dealership.

Earlier this year we found out some great news. The Sawyer Motors family was going to open up a cool ice cream stand right in the heart of Saugerties. At the time that construction started, I believe that the plan was to have it open just in time for some cool summer treats. But stuff happens, and plans change, and by the Fourth of July the Sawyer Ice Cream Company still wasn’t open, but they were hoping to open shortly thereafter. Supply issues and other such problems were getting in the way. They were determined to do it, and do it right.

When is Sawyer Ice Cream Company finally opening?

Well, here is a good news update. Just the other Day Sawyer Motors posted on their Facebook page that opening day is on the way. And I quote, “First ice cream cone has been made at the Sawyer Ice Cream Co. It was a vanilla soft serve. Bob taste tested it and said it was delicious!! Opening day coming soon!” That is good news indeed. In my opinion every time of the year is a good time for ice cream.

Sawyer Ice Cream Company is a brand new 1950s themed building inside and out. Sawyer Ice Cream Company will offer both hard and soft serve ice cream, plus all of your favorites like ice cream sundaes, banana splits, malts, shakes, and root beer floats, among other things. They say good things come to those who wait, and it looks as though something good is coming very soon.

