Feel Like A Royal When You Dream The Knight Away At Highlands Castle Lake George

If you're looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, stop searching and spend the night in a castle overlooking Lake George. Have you seen Highlands Castle?

For a smooth $7,435 a week on AirBnb, you can stay in the one and only Highlands Castle.

Highlands Castle is a hidden jewel in a private setting, yet only 3-minutes from downtown Bolton Landing with conveniences of a supermarket, gourmet restaurants, wine store, brewery, unique shops, 2-public parks with picnic areas, 2-public beaches, swimming, fishing, kayaking, tennis, golf, miniature golf, hiking trails, bicycling, boat rentals, scenic boat cruises, and more!"

The grounds are safeguarded by a Gothic iron gate and feature private lake-view terraces and stunning architecture from the inside out.

The whole idea for the castles sparked from owner John's promise to his son, Jason, when he was just 3 years old, according to the Highlands Castle website.

Someday I’ll build a house where we both will live… a place we’ll call home. A place where you can bring your friends and create special memories… someday Jason I will build you a castle."

John bought the property for the home in 1982 and soon enough, he did good on his promise.

Guests will have access to the majority of this castle which includes your own private entrance, entryway foyer, vestibule, The Great Hall, music room/library, kitchen, dining room, family room, half-bath on the first floor, coat room, 'The Royal Bedroom' upstairs that sleeps 1-couple, and the outside terraces with the most spectacular views of Lake George and the Adirondack mountains.

Over the past ten years, people from all over the world have now traveled to John's castles. He's hosted guests from Dubai, Ukraine, Russia, and India, to name just a few countries.

Check out these amazing photos of the inside:

Find more information about availability and pricing, or just flip through all of the pictures of these beautiful castles at the Highlands Castle website, or check out AirBnB.