If John Dutton moved to the Hudson Valley I picture him living in a place like 1955 Lucas Turnpike in High Falls. It may not be as big as the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana but it is plenty big enough to be its equivalent in the Hudson Valley.

With a total of 7 bedrooms, 10 Baths, and 8.520 square feet with all the combined living space not to mention the 4 stall barn this family compound is looking for a person who wants to live and work on their property.

Equestrian Property in the Hudson Valley

The main house offers plenty of space for a family to spread out plus there is a 2 bedroom guest house and a one-bedroom apartment over the heated garage. You have room for guests and a caretaker. All of the buildings are located on the main driveway of the property making it easy for access to everything including the 4 stall barn that sits in the middle of the entrance with a fenced-in paddock.

108 Acres of Hudson Valley Property with Creek Frontage

If all of this living space doesn't have you convinced this is your first purchase when you win it big then let me tempt you further with some other property facts. It has well-maintained trails and paths that lead all over the acreage. You can use them for trail riding and for your ATV or even snowmobiling. The Rondout Creek runs through the middle of the property and you would have about a mile of water frontage.

Connection to Hudson Valley History

And finally, there is the historical part that might make that 108 acres seem even more interesting. Throughout the property, there are remnants of the old D&H Canal and towpath which is a rich part of Hudson Valley History.

Hudson Valley Homestead for sale in High Falls NY

Take a look at this one-of-a-kind modern homestead which sits on a rich piece of Hudson Valley History. $2.5 million and it's yours.