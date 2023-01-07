Earlier this week the nation watched as a young 24-year-old football player went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.

Demar Hamlin Collapsed During Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during his game against the Cincinnati Bengals. First responders rushed to the field administering CPR to resuscitate Hamlin. Over the last few days since the accident, we've learned Damar Hamlin is in critical condition but making improvements every day.

I know I can't be the only one who watched the event unfold on live television and think that I would be completely unprepared if someone around me went into cardiac arrest. In the past, I have been CPR certified but haven't taken a refresher course in years.

So I did some research and found that there are tons of places where one can get CPR and AED certified across the Hudson Valley.

Where to Get CPR/AED Certified in the Hudson Valley?

Organizations like The Red Cross and American Heart Association offer several different types of safety and first aid classes year-round. Thankfully, there are a handful of locations in the Hudson Valley to choose from.

The American Red Cross is offering online and in-person classes in Newburgh (5 Lakeside Road) and Poughkeepsie (4 Jefferson Plaza). The online classes can be taken at your convenience while the in-person classes. Classes range from Adult And Pediatric CPR/AED-BL-R.21 to Child And Baby First Aid/CPR/AED Online-OL and more.

On the American Heart Association website, typing in your location will bring up a ton of places where you can take a CPR/AED training class near you. For instance, classes are offered at The Kingston Hospital and at Dutchess Community College. However, you'll have to research dates and times that classes will be made available.

Life-Saving Knowledge

Prices vary for classes and I know many people will say "I don't want to spend that much money" but when you think about it you can't really put a price tag on saving a life, right?

For more details visit cpr.heart.org/ or redcross.org.

