Do you want McDonald's french fries? How about free fries every Friday for the rest of the year? The franchise has announced a special deal to keep up with the ever-changing fast food competition.

Previously, McDonald's had denied, then later confirmed that the popular McRib would be returning. The restaurant announced that the seasonal menu item would be coming back to participating restaurants in November.

Chew Boom describes the McRib as a "seasoned boneless pork patty dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, on a toasted homestyle bun."

Some websites had reported in late September that the famous (or infamous) McRib would be brought out of retirement, and return to McDonald's restaurants across New York state and the country.

Free French Fries at Participating New York State McDonald's

NBC says that McDonald's will be giving away free medium fries each Friday for McDonald’s app users with a minimum purchase of $1 dollar, until December 31.

The franchise announced that the offer is available for rewards members at any participating location. The offer can be used once every Friday, says NBC. To get your free fries, download the McDonald's mobile app, and just follow the instructions.

McDonald's Making Big Upgrades To Their Burgers at New York State Locations Next Year

McDonald's announced that their hamburgers will soon have "softer buns", and "perfectly melted cheese," as well as onions being added to the grill as the burgers cook. One could say the added onions are a similar manner of preparation as White Castle.

They also promise even more Big Mac sauce for their burgers at all their locations in New York State and beyond.

McDonald's says the tweaks will bring out even more flavor to their burgers, as the chain has already rolled out the new recipe at locations in Canada, and Australia. Some markets on the West Coast will experience newer, more improved burgers very soon. McDonald's says the upgrade will be at all locations by 2024.

The move also comes as the company tries to hold on to key markets as competitors like Shake Shack, Five Guys, and In-N-Out have certainly taken customers away through the years.