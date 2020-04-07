Help the Kittens at Pets Alive

Unfortunately there are many great organizations here in the Hudson Valley, and everywhere I'm sure, that have had to cancel some of their most important fundraisers because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of those organizations is Pets Alive in Middletown.

Every year around this time, Pets Alive hosts their annual Kitten Shower. It's a great day of raffles and refreshments and kittens. And everybody usually brings an item from the wish list for the kittens. This year it was supposed to be on May 9, but that's not going to happen. They are hoping to reschedule for later in the spring or summer, but the kittens could use your help before that. In the meantime please consider ordering items from the wishlist as they still very much need the supplies to help the kittens.

If you would like to learn more about Pets Alive in Middletown and their events, or to make a donation, check out their facebook page or visit the website.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: