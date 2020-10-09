Help Needed Finding Missing Teens From Poughkeepsie, Newburgh

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Police need help as they search for two missing teens.

Aislin Johnson, 15, of Poughkeepsie was last seen on Sept. 20. She's believed to be in the local area, officials say.

Division of Criminal Justice Services

The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse issued an alert for Johnson on Oct. 5. The Poughkeepsie teen was last seen wearing a blue track jacket, a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

She's described as being 5'5" 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department reports it's possible she's in Columbia County.

Anyone with information regarding Aislin is asked to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-485-3666.

On Thursday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department asked the public for help following the disappearance of 15-year-old Arnold E. Sanchez-Bonilla.

Town of Newburgh Police

He was last seen on Sunday, Oct 4 leaving his home. It's possible he got into a yellow cab around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say. Sanchez-Bonilla was last seen wearing a long sleeve maroon shirt, black pants and black boots.

Sanchez-Bonilla is prescribed several medications that he needs and doesn't appear to have with him, according to police. He's described as being 5'6" and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"Police and family are concerned for his well being," the Town of Newburgh Police Department said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Newburgh police at 845-564-1100.

