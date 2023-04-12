How to Help Out With Hudson Valley Habitat for Humanity

There is an organization that you may or may not have heard of 'Habitat for Humanity.' If you have heard of them, you might think of them as the place that builds homes for people. Yes, building homes for people is just one of the things that they do.

According to the official website, "Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home. We believe affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities."

How can you help others in your neighborhood with Habitat for Humanity?

20 House in Twenty Days By Habitat For Humanity Getty Image loading...

There are many ways and most of them will not take too many hours out of your schedule. You can always donate money their cause. Another way that people help out is by donating building materials, appliances and furnishings. So, there are ways to assist without picking up a hammer.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Recycling Old Jeans Helps Habitat for Humanity Build Homes

If you have no DIY skills, but you want to help on a build site for Habitat for Humanity, what should you do?

Habitat For Humanity Builds Homes In Oakland, California Getty Images loading...

If you have never picked up a hammer before, but you want to help, great! You are already a rockstar for wanting to help. You can do many things on a job site, you can help with clean up, you can assist one of the pros on the job, gather tools, hand out water, etc., there really is a long list of ways you can help on a site that don't involve hammers and saws.

To get more information about the great organization that Habitat for Humanity is, you can reach out to their local Hudson Valley NY sites:

Habitat Dutchess, Habitat Orange/Greater Newburgh area, and Habitat Ulster.

Habitat for Humanity in Montrose Habitat for Humanity

Chamber Member Spotlight: Q&A With Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity ReStore