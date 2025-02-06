The collaboration we didn't know we needed!

Sloop Brewing and Marist University have partnered up to create a new brew! The two Hudson Valley organizations thought it was only right to come together and make something amazing, and what's better than brewing a beer together?

The official Marist University website says this:

“Marist has long been dedicated to building meaningful connections with local businesses. This is a natural collaboration for two institutions widely recognized both in the Hudson Valley and nationally and will give us exciting opportunities to engage the community, our alumni, and so many others who are connected to Marist,” said Geoffrey Brackett, Executive Vice President, Marist University.

"Red Fox IPA" is now available at the James J. McCann Arena during Marist athletic events and is served at campus alumni functions and other special events. It is also available at Sloop’s East Fishkill tasting room, and will soon be sold at several Hudson Valley restaurants, retailers, and bars!

Keep an eye out for that familiar Red Fox logo!

Here's the official announcement from Sloop Brewing Co.'s Instagram-

Credit to: Sloop Brewing Co. Instagram

About the Beer

Red Fox IPA is dry-hopped with a curated selection of citra and mosaic hops that were hand-picked by Sloop’s brewmaster and Marist collaborators. Red Fox IPA pours hazy and golden, (just the way I like it) with notes of ripe berries on the nose, and a citrusy finish.

It's perfect for any craft brew enthusiast, and with two esteemed Hudson Valley organizations like Marist and Sloop, the product is sure to be nothing short of exceptional.