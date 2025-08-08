Clearer skies, and mild temperatures should give many areas across New York state a nice end to the work week. Earlier this week, many residents across the area endured poor air quality, and hazy conditions, as smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires continues to drift south into the U.S.

However, as the cooler nighttime temperatures may have some thinking ahead to an early fall, meteorologists say that summer is certainly not over. Forecasts may be calling for a nice start to the weekend, though temperatures reaching over 90 degrees are expected to return to the region.

Another Heatwave Set to Return to New York's Hudson Valley

Saturday should bring pleasant weather, with highs in 80s and sunny skies. But the next heatwave is just around the corner, according to forecasts. The Weather Channel says that highs Sunday will reach 90 during the day, with mostly sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday should also see temps topping 90 degrees, with higher humidity. There will be little chance for rain until around Wednesday, when some scattered afternoon thunderstorms could affect the area. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s through next week, according The Weather Channel's 10-day outlook.

First Frost Dates Across New York State

Six Planets To Align Over New York State In August

Wired reports that Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune are set to align in an arc in the night skies above New York and beyond during the month of August. The cosmic event will begin August 10, though the six planets will still be visible until the final days of the month, says Wired.

The nights leading up August 23 will actually be the best opportunity to view the planets. Wired reports that the next time the planets will be visible all together will not be until February 2026.

All of the planets, except the furthest away - Uranus and Neptune, can be seen with the naked eye. A strong pair of binoculars, or a telescope will help you all of the planets as they align in the arc above us.