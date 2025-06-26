Don't get used to the clouds and cooler weather. While Thursday and Friday will bring much cooler temperatures to areas across the Northeast, summer heat will soon be back, as forecasters say 90 degree days are around the corner.

A majority of the eastern half of the country was baked by some the hottest temperatures experienced in many years earlier in the week. Highs in New York's Hudson Valley reached 100 degrees for the first time since 2011, as a record heatwave brought misery to many, while greatly tested the region's power grid.

This followed severe thunderstorms over the weekend that caused widespread damage and flooding, and also spawned tornadoes across New York. One of the tornadoes lead to three deaths, making it the state's second deadliest tornado on record.

Extreme Heat Will Be Back in New York's Hudson Valley By Next Week

The Weather Channel forecasts that daytime temperatures will climb past 90 degrees again by Monday. This will be flooded by another chance of thunderstorms by Tuesday, as highs should remain in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).