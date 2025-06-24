Sunday morning's deadly storms spawned a second tornado, as the National Weather Service confirmed the news Tuesday. The National Weather Service had reported that an EF-1 tornado was already confirmed in the town of Clarks Mills. The first tornado was on the ground for more than 2 miles, with winds up to 105 mph.

The tornado caused considerable damage, which sadly took the lives of three victims as trees crashed through their homes. The Post Standard reported that twin 6-year-old girls, and a 50-year-old woman were killed during the storm, making the Clarks Mills tornado the second deadliest in state history.

Second Tornado Confirmed During Deadly Storms That Struck New York State

WKTV is reporting a second tornado has been confirmed from Sunday's storms by the National Weather Service in Binghamton. The second tornado touched down in the village of Clinton in Oneida County. WKTV says that the intensity and duration of the tornado is still being assessed as part of the NWS's ongoing survey of the area.

See Also: What Are the Strongest Tornadoes to Ever Hit New York State?

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).