Heartwrenching View of Abandoned Hoffman’s Playland

Hoffman's Playland was an amusement park in Latham from 1952 until 2014. Even though many of the rides were relocated to Huck Finn's Playland in Albany, Hoffman's holds a soft spot in many Capital Region families' hearts. Take a look at abandoned Hoffman's Playland.