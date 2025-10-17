State inspectors uncover multiple serious health code issues in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties.

It’s not unusual for a restaurant to get a health code violation or two. Mistakes happen. But when inspectors find multiple "critical" violations, it becomes something to take notice of.

That’s why this list only includes restaurants in the Hudson Valley that were found to have three or more critical health code violations during their most recent inspections. These are not minor slip-ups. Separate from non-critical violations, these critical issues discovered by health inspectors are issues that could directly impact public safety, like food stored at unsafe temperatures, cross-contamination, or unclean kitchen conditions.

According to the New York State Department of Health, only nine restaurants across Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties recently met that threshold in 2025. When you factor in non-critical violations, some locations stand out even more for the total number of problems inspectors uncovered.

At the top of the list is Tanjore in Fishkill, which was cited for five critical and four non-critical violations during its January inspection. The report included issues with employee hygiene, food handling, and overall cleanliness.

Close behind is Orange Hill Global Bistro in Newburgh, also with five critical violations and two non-critical. Inspectors found problems involving food protection and temperature control during their August visit.

Brooklyn Pizza, also in Newburgh, was hit with four critical and one non-critical violation in June. The restaurant was cited for unsafe food temperatures and improper storage.

Several others across the region landed with three critical marks each. Stormville Pizza & More in Stormville had three critical and three non-critical violations, while Double O Grill received three critical and two non-critical. The Wappingers Falls restaurant was at the top of the list in 2023 after receiving six critical violations.

Desi Dhaba Indian Restaurant in Newburgh was cited for three critical and one non-critical, including toxic chemical storage and cleaning issues. In Ulster County, Samaritan Daytop Village in Ellenville logged three critical violations but no non-critical ones.

In Orange County, The Village Buzz Cafe in Greenwood Lake had three critical and two non-critical, while Golden Jade in Hopewell Junction rounded out the list with three critical and one non-critical violation. The Chinese food restaurant has appeared on our list of three or more critical violations in 2022 and 2023.

Each of these inspections revealed conditions that health officials consider potentially hazardous to customers. While many restaurants work quickly to fix the problems, multiple critical violations in during repeated visits can indicate that a business is struggling to meet basic food safety standards.

Health officials say the goal of these inspections isn’t to punish restaurants, but to protect the public, giving them insight into what is happening behind the kitchen door. You can view the full inspection reports for any restaurant in New York State by visiting health.data.ny.gov.

So before you grab a slice, a sandwich, or head out for a celebratory dinner, it might be worth checking how your favorite spot scored during its last inspection.

Hudson Valley Restaurants With 3 or More Critical Violations

Restaurant Location County Critical Violations Non-Critical Violations Inspection Date Tanjore Fishkill Dutchess 5 4 1/31/25 Orange Hill Global Bistro Newburgh Orange 5 2 8/4/25 Brooklyn Pizza Newburgh Orange 4 1 6/12/25 Stormville Pizza & More Stormville Dutchess 3 3 3/19/25 Double O Grill Wappingers Falls Dutchess 3 2 2/13/25 Desi Dhaba Indian Restaurant Newburgh Orange 3 1 6/16/25 The Village Buzz Café Greenwood Lake Orange 3 2 6/18/25 Golden Jade Hopewell Junction Dutchess 3 1 3/21/25 Samaritan Daytop Village (Cape Road) Ellenville Ulster 3 0 8/25/25