Multiple law enforcement members and emergency personnel were required earlier this week in the Orange County town of Woodbury following a vehicle collision accident that resulted in multiple people being injured and one fatality.

Fatal Collision in Woodbury

The accident took place during the late afternoon of Tuesday, May 6, 2025 and happened on U.S. Route 6 in Woodbury. It was at approximately 5:12pm when New York State Police first received report of the accident and immidiately responded.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the vehicles involved were a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, operated by Noely Rafael Vargas and a 2016 Honda Civic CRX operated by Samantha Lezin.

The release states that a preliminary investigation revealed that Vargas was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 6 when he crossed over the double yellow line and struck Lezin. At the time, another vehicle was traveling behind Lezin but the occupants of that vehicle were uninjured.

The same could not be said for either Vargas or Lezin. Mr. Vargas reportedly sustained multiple leg injuries and was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown by Kiryas Joel EMS. Unfortunately, Ms. Lezin's was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Fatal Collision Investigation Continued

Numerous agencies ended up responding to the accident call including the Woodbury Police Department, Woodbury Fire Department, West Point Fire Department, Woodbury EMS, and Mobile Life Support Services.

At this time, the investigation into the crash is still ongoing and investigators are actively attempting to figure out what specifically lead to the crash in the first place.

Law enforcement is also asking for help from the public. Specifically they are seeking anyone who witnessed the crash and urge them to contact the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). That can be done by calling (845) 344-5300.

